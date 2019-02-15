Delhi Congress condoles deaths of CRPF personnel in Pulwama attack

The Delhi unit of the Friday paid homage to the jawans who were killed in the attack, one of the deadliest in and Kashmir's three decades of militancy.

The attack killed 40 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

expressed "deep sorrow" and extended her condolences to the families of the slain CRPF personnel in a letter to the of and

A condolence meeting of Congress' Delhi unit also passed a resolution, mourning death of the security personnel.

"We are anguished to learn about the tragedy in and We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," the resolution said.

Dikshit said as has announced, the party is behind the security forces, the administration and the government of in this "hour of crisis".

A Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)