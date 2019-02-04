Delhi cop battling depression commits suicide by shooting self

A 30-year-old Police suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol while he was on duty in northeast Delhi's area Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as He hailed from and currently stayed at Babarpur in the city, they added.

The incident took place at around 6 pm, police said.

Suresh, after shooting himself in the head, was rushed to the where he was declared brought dead, Atul Kumar Thakur, of Police (northeast), said.

A suicide note was found where he had stated that he was suffering from depression after his father's death, the DCP said.

He has been serving in the Police since 2010 and was currently posted in the Police Control Room (PCR) department, police said.

