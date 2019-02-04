JUST IN
Delhi cop battling depression commits suicide by shooting self

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol while he was on duty in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh. He hailed from Jaipur and currently stayed at Babarpur in the city, they added.

The incident took place at around 6 pm, police said.

Suresh, after shooting himself in the head, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

A suicide note was found where he had stated that he was suffering from depression after his father's death, the DCP said.

He has been serving in the Delhi Police since 2010 and was currently posted in the Police Control Room (PCR) department, police said.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 21:00 IST

