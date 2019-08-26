Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 4 days in bank fraud case

A Delhi court on Monday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, by the Enforcement Directorate in the case related to a bank loan fraud.

Special judge Sanjay Garg passed the order on the ED's plea.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Puri on August 20 in the case arising out of the bank loan fraud case.