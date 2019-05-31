Delhi court issues NBW against ex-official of Airbus Industrie in money laundering case

-
A Delhi court has issued open-ended non bailable warrants (NBW) against former senior vice president of French company, Airbus Industrie, in a money laundering case related to the purchase of 43 aircraft by erstwhile Indian Airlines in 2005.
The case relates to negotiations allegedly favouring the foreign private airlines which caused losses to the airline, which has since merged with national carrier Air India.
ED told Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann that British-national Kiran Rao, then Senior VP (Pricing and Marketing), Airbus Industrie, avoided summons "deliberately and knowingly" and did not appear for investigation.
Thus, it added, Rao has been "non-cooperative, affecting the probe".
Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, appearing for ED, told the court that the purchase of 43 aircraft from Airbus Industrie by Indian Airlines was negotiated by Empowered Group of Ministers on September 6, 2005 with Rao and others on behalf of Airbus Industrie.
