Court reserves verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar for Dec 16

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgement in the case on December 16.

CBI had concluded its arguments in the case on Monday and recording of statements of defence witnesses was completed in in-camera proceedings on December 2.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

In July, the car of the woman who had accused Sengar was hit by a truck and she was severly injured. The woman's two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.