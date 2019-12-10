JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lok Sabha takes up Bill to extend SC-STs' political reservation by 10 years
Business Standard

Court reserves verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar for Dec 16

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgement in the case on December 16

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kuldeep Singh
Kuldeep Singh, Unnao rape case

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved verdict for next week in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said he will pronounce his judgement in the case on December 16.

CBI had concluded its arguments in the case on Monday and recording of statements of defence witnesses was completed in in-camera proceedings on December 2.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

In July, the car of the woman who had accused Sengar was hit by a truck and she was severly injured. The woman's two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU