Delhi court takes cognisance of defamation complaint by BJP leader against Kejriwal, Sisodia

A court Thursday took cognisance of a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP against Chief Minister and his deputy for allegedly "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the chief.

posted the matter for June 24 when Gupta's statement will be recorded.

Gupta, who is the of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, has claimed in the complaint that due to widespread circulation of tweets and reports on the statement of the two (AAP) leaders, his reputation was harmed for which they have not expressed any remorse or apologised.

He has sought Rs 1 crore as compensation from Kejriwal and Sisodia, besides the litigation costs.

He has alleged that the statements of the accused were made with "ulterior motives" to harm his reputation, malign his image and gain some cheap political mileage in the 2019

During the recent Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal had said in an interview to a that the wanted to get him killed by his own (PSO) in the manner in which had been assassinated.

Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister, had accused Gupta of being a part of the alleged conspiracy.

