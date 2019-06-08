25 new ministers inducted into Jagan's Cabinet in AP

In what the called a "socially-inclusive Cabinet," 25 new ministers were Saturday inducted into the Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's Council of Ministers in

In line with his electoral promise, Jaganmohan gave Cabinet berths to seven legislators from the backward classes, five from the Scheduled Castes, one each from the Scheduled Tribes and Muslims, and four each from the Kapu and the communities.

The Kamma community, which dominated the previous Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet, got just one berth now.

The Kshatriya and the Vysya communities also got one berth each.

E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at a glittering public function adjacent to the Secretariat at Velagapudi in capital Amaravati.

The 26-member Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, has three women members; two from the Scheduled Castes and one from the Scheduled Tribes.

Jagan brought back senior leaders Botsa Satyanarayana, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Pinipe Viswaroop, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, Balineni Srinivasa and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who worked as ministers in his late father in the erstwhile united

In fact, and Pilli resigned from their Cabinet posts in the then government and joined the YSRC floated by Jagan and have been sailing with him for the past eight years.

Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, while serving as in the then government, was arrested in connection with YSRC chief's disproportionate assets case in 2012 and jailed for several months.

Jagan subsequently joined in jail.

Ramana Rao, who belongs to the fishermen community, lost the recent Assembly election from Repalle constituency but got a Cabinet berth and will be nominated to the

East Godavari, and Krishna districts, where the YSRC bagged sizeable number of seats, got three Cabinet berths each.

Kurnool, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur and Vizianagaram districts got two each while Anantapuramu, Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam got one each.

Meanwhile, G Srikanth Reddy, one of the legislators close to Jaganmohan Reddy, who could not be accommodated in the Cabinet because of caste calculations, has been appointed as the Government in the Assembly with a Cabinet rank.

