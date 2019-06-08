J-K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmad removed; R K Chibber appointed interim chief

The government Saturday removed and appointed R K as of the lender.

"Parvez Ahmad, cum Managing Director, shall cease to be on the and consequently be no longer the Chairman cum Managing of the board," an order issued by Additional Secretary, Finance, Vishal said here.

It added that R K has been appointed as the and on the board of directors.

will replace Ahmad, who was appointed in 2016 as the chairman of the

"R K Chibber is hereby nominated as the Director on the Board and may be further appointed as the cum of the Board," it added.

said the directions shall come into effect immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)