Delhi Fire Service begins inspection at over 300 hotels across Karol Bagh

A day after a massive fire broke out at in that claimed lives of 17 persons, Fire Service on Wednesday began a fire-audit at about 380 hotels across the central



area, a said.

The Government on Tuesday directed the fire department to inspect buildings which are five floors or more and submit a report on their safety compliance within a week.

"Based on the directives of the state government, we have formed six teams to carry out inspections in hotels and guest houses across area. We have already begun the inspection," Atul Kumar Garg, said.

All hotels will be strictly checked for their safety norms. If not in place, severe action will be taken against the hotel management, he said.

Action will be taken against the hotels depending on the extent of violations. If minor lapses are found, they will be warned and asked to rectify it within a couple of days. If not rectified, action will be taken accordingly, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)