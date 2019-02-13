Academicians call for thrust on entrepreneurship

Academicians stressed on the need for inculcating entrepreneurship among the youth at the three-day "North Conclave" hosted by the Purnea University which concluded here on Wednesday.

A highlight of the conclave was setting up of an "entrepreneurship cell" at the Purnea University, in collaboration with Colorado-based "Youth Lab" founded by Bihar-born

Speaking on the occasion, of the Rajesh Singh said, " is known for producing labourers on one hand, and bureaucrats on the other. The time has come to encourage entrepreneurship among the people here in view of the emerging international trends".

Jha said, "We would be working with the university to increase employability among the young generation. There is plenty of scope in areas like agro-based industries, textiles, fisheries, health care and IT sectors."



Among those who took part in the three-day conclave were Tanveer Alam, of the Indian Institute of Packaging based in New Delhi, and vice-chancellors of various other universities.

