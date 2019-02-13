Body of man killed in 2011 identified

Police has identified through test the body of a 22-year-old man who was killed in 2011, officials said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashutosh, a native of district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

According to police, Ashutosh's father had filed a case at the station on March 18, 2011, stating that his son Ashutosh, who was working in Delhi, had been missing since March 4.

The victim was last seen with his employer, Pramod Kumar, they said.

However, no one ever saw again and after investigation, Kumar was arrested for kidnapping him, police officials said, adding that Kumar remained in jail for around 8 months, following which he was granted on bail.

On April 4, 2012, the case was shifted to Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, an unidentified body of man was found at Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad. A case of murder was subsequently registered at station, of Police (Crime) said.

A postmortem of the body had revealed that the person had died due to asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem throttling, he said.

In October 2018, the body exhibits were deposited at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, for a test. One Monday, the test proved that the remains belonged to Ashutosh, the added.

It has been alleged that Kumar suspected of having illicit relations with his wife, he added.

had registered a case of murder, Ranjan said, adding the investigation into Kumar's exact role and whether he enlisted help from others in committing the crime is being conducted.

