Union minister S S Ahluwalia admitted to AIIMS

Union S S was Wednesday admitted to the AIIMS here after he complained of breathing problems, officials said.

His condition is stable and a team of doctor is monitoring his condition, sources at the premier hospital said.

"Upon returning to after attending prime minister's rally at Jalpaiguri on February 8, the has been admitted to a hospital with and flu-like symptoms. Today, after his condition worsened, he was shifted to the AIIMS for specialised treatment," an of the said.

The for Electronics and IT complained of breathing problems and restlessness, sources said.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)