Delhi government to set up a children's creche at its Secretariat

The government is planning to set up a children's crche at its secretariat for the convenience of its women employees, officials said Wednesday.

has asked the department of women and child development to submit the plan by June 15.

"It is a matter of great pride that a large number of workforce in the government consists of women. However, work life balance for such women, especially working mothers, is not easy and it is the responsibility of employer organisations to improve working conditions of women.

"It has been brought to my notice by my colleagues at the Secretariat that a creche for children of working parents at the is needed," Sisodia said in a letter to the of the department.

He directed the (WCD) to explore the possibilities and feasibility of a creche at the

"A meeting may be convened at the level of WCD with concerned departments for making a plan for opening a creche in the Delhi Secretariat," the letter said.

