Delhi govt colluded with pvt transporters to stop plying of Punjab buses up to IGIA: Minister

Punjab minister Aruna Chowdhary Wednesday accused the AAP government in the national capital of colluding with private transporters to stop plying of the government-owned luxury buses up to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
However, AAP MLA Aman Arora rejected the allegations and claimed that the state -owned PRTC and the Punjab Roadways could ply their luxury buses up to the Delhi ISBT as per the stage carrier permit they hold.
During the Question Hour, Chowdhary informed the House that private buses were allowed to ply from Punjab till the IGIA but state-owned buses had been denied permission.
"The AAP government in Delhi in collusion with private transporters stopped plying of our buses. Despite having tourist permit, our buses were not allowed to ply," he said.
The transport minister's statement triggered angry reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. They vociferously objected to the accusation of the minister.
Some of the AAP legislators rushed towards the well of the House, shouting slogans.
However, Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh pacified the MLAs and asked them to give their reply later.
