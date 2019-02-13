Delhi govt colluded with pvt transporters to stop plying of Punjab buses up to IGIA: Minister

Wednesday accused the government in the national capital of colluding with private transporters to stop plying of the government-owned luxury buses up to the International Airport (IGIA).

However, MLA rejected the allegations and claimed that the state -owned PRTC and the Roadways could ply their luxury buses up to the Delhi ISBT as per the permit they hold.

During the Question Hour, Chowdhary informed the House that private buses were allowed to ply from till the IGIA but state-owned buses had been denied permission.

"The government in Delhi in collusion with private transporters stopped plying of our buses. Despite having tourist permit, our buses were not allowed to ply," he said.

The transport minister's statement triggered angry reactions from the (AAP) MLAs. They vociferously objected to the accusation of the

Some of the AAP legislators rushed towards the well of the House, shouting slogans.

However, pacified the MLAs and asked them to give their reply later.

