Delhi govt looking at 'microdot technology' to curb motor vehicle thefts

The government's home department is looking at a ' technology' to curb incidents of motor vehicle thefts in the city, an said.

In a meeting last month, Lt Governor had instructed authorities to explore the provision of making installation of various like a "mandatory condition" for registration of vehicles in the national capital.

This year, till August 15, 27,780 cases of motor vehicle thefts were reported.

The said the government is looking at various technologies to curb motor vehicle thefts, one among them is the ' technology'.

The technology is being used in countries like South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Taiwan, Canada, the US and the (EU), among others.

Microdots are nano size particles in unique shapes having a covert marking and unique numbers, the said.

The use of marking vehicles with microdots is called Whole of Vehicle Marking (WoVM) and the technology is being used world over to prevent and reduce motor vehicle thefts, the official added.

"Under the WoVM, thousands of having unique IDs are marked on vehicles. The unique ID of microdots are linked with the registration number of the vehicles," he said.

Since each part of the vehicle is linked to the registration number of the vehicle, even if the vehicle is dismantled, it can be traced back to its owner, he added.

