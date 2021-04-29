Delhi raises Covid-19 cases by 44,350, deaths by 761 in revised data

-
The Delhi government Thursday morning released revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported.
In the revised figures, the Delhi government has put the number of cases at 10,98,051 and deaths at 15,377.
The data released on Wednesday night had put out a lower overall figures of 10,53,701 cases and 14,616 fatalities.
The cumulative positivity rate has also been revised upwards from 6.20 per cent to 6.46 per cent.
The number of recoveries too has been revised up to 9,82,922 from 9,39,333.
Authorities reported 368 Covid-19 deaths and 25,986 cases with a positivity rate of 31.76 percent in Delhi on Wednesday.
It was the seventh day on the trot that the city recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.
It had reported 381 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.
The national capital had recorded 24,149 cases on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.
The positivity rate was 32.72 percent on Tuesday, 35.02 percent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.
