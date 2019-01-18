2 held for raping teen

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old school student in Haryana's district, police said Friday.

The accused -- alias Bunty (24) and Vishal (22) -- abducted the girl when she was on her way to tuition from school in Shahabad Markanda, around 20 km from here, on Thursday, the police said.

Varinder, who was driving a car, came out of it and forcefully pushed the teenager into the vehicle. Vishal was also sitting in the car. They went towards Barara. On the way, Vishal forced her to take liquor and they took her to a house in a village, where raped her, police said.

They later dropped her near Aggarwal dharamshala in Shahbad Markanda. Two duo, residents of Bhana village near the town, have been arrested, the police added.

