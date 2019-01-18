Gukesh wants to become youngest world champion

-
D Gukesh, who became the world's second youngest chess Grand Master, has set his eyes on becoming the youngest world champion.
"I would like to keep improving and become the youngest world champion," the city-based Gukesh said Friday at a felicitation function here.
On Tuesday, the 12-year old became the second youngest GM ever and the youngest Indian beating the record of fellow Chennaiite R Praggnanandhaa.
At the age of 12 years, seven months and 17 days, he broke the record of Praggnanandhaa, who achieved the feat in June last year.
The world record is in the name of Ukraine's Sergey Karjakin, who became a GM at 12 years and seven months.
Gukesh said he aspires to beat five-time world champion GM Viswanathan Anand.
"I would like to play Anand and it would be nice if I am able to defeat him," said Gukesh, whose favourite players are former world champion Bobby Fischer and Anand.
Gukesh will be playing in the Gibraltar Masters soon and later in the Aeroflot Open in Moscow.
The Chennaiite was presented a cash award of Rs one lakh by Microsense Pvt Ltd, a city-based company involved in providing wi-fi connectivity in hotels.
FIDE vice-president D V Sundar lauded Gukesh, saying "this boy is bound to go far, bringing more laurels to himself and the country.
