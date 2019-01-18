Gukesh wants to become youngest world champion

D Gukesh, who became the world's second youngest Grand Master, has set his eyes on becoming the youngest world champion.

"I would like to keep improving and become the youngest world champion," the city-based said Friday at a felicitation function here.

On Tuesday, the 12-year old became the second youngest GM ever and the youngest Indian beating the record of fellow Chennaiite R Praggnanandhaa.

At the age of 12 years, seven months and 17 days, he broke the record of Praggnanandhaa, who achieved the feat in June last year.

The world record is in the name of Ukraine's Sergey Karjakin, who became a GM at 12 years and seven months.

said he aspires to beat five-time world champion GM Viswanathan Anand.

"I would like to play Anand and it would be nice if I am able to defeat him," said Gukesh, whose favourite players are former world champion and Anand.

will be playing in the Masters soon and later in the Open in

The Chennaiite was presented a cash award of Rs one lakh by Microsense Pvt Ltd, a city-based company involved in providing connectivity in hotels.

FIDE lauded Gukesh, saying "this boy is bound to go far, bringing more laurels to himself and the country.

