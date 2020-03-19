JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

HCL Tech Noida employee tests positive for Covid-19 on return to India
Business Standard

Delhi shuts restaurants; bans gathering of over 20 in coronavirus campaign

Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Thursday shut restaurants in the national capital amid the coronavirus outbreak but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue.

"Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked all government departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs to segregate activities and suspend non-essential services," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Non-essential government services will be discontinued from Friday, he added.

Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.

"We have succeeded in keeping coronavirus at the containment stage and it is not at community level," he said.

The chief minister also asked those directed to undergo quarantine to follow rules or strict action may be taken against them. The coronavirus has claimed one life in Delhi and infected 10 people.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU