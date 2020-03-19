Coronavirus outbreak: PM Narendra Modi asks people to avoid panic buying

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.



He called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.



"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as has done," Modi said in a broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours", Modi said given that has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors.



"I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.

Key points :



1. Urge all senior citizens between the age of 65-70 to stay at home, says PM



2. To deal with coronavirus, no definite solution has been found, nor has any vaccine produced: PM



3. Social distancing is important and effective. Please stay at home--work from home to the extent possible, please refrain from non-essential gathering and get out of house only when it is extremely necessary: PM Modi

4. Appeal for a janta curfew on Sunday, March 22. Urge people to stay at home from 7 am to 9 pm to curb the



5. Social distancing extremely important and effective in reducing impact of coronavirus, PM said.



6. I ask local administration to clap and ring bells at 5 pm on March 22 as a form of gratitude to the workers who are fighting the coronavirus: PM Modi.





7. On Mar 22 at 5 pm, we should thank people like doctors, medical personnel, cleaning staff, for their service: PM Modi

8. I request people to avoid going to hospitals for routine check-up to ease pressure on medical staff: PM Narendra Modi



9. Keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus, govt has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force: PM



10. PM asks people to avoid panic buying, says they should not hoard essential items like food and medicine





Indian authorities today confirmed fourth death after a 70-year-old man from Punjab died from coronavirus. Earlier, three deaths were reported - one in Delhi, one in Karnataka and another in Kerala. Globally over 200,000 people have tested positive of the virus while over 9,000 people have died.