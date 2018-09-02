JUST IN
Delhi has become 'capital of waterlogging', says Maken

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hitting out at the AAP government over waterlogging in the city, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said Sunday the national capital has become the "capital of waterlogging".

Maken alleged the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation and BJP-led three municipal corporations have "failed" to come out with a permanent solution to waterlogging in Delhi.

Many parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls for the second consecutive day after heavy rainfall lashed the city Sunday.

Due to waterlogging, people of Delhi faced long traffic jams for hours, due to which fuel worth crores of rupees is wasted, he said in a statement.

"AAP government and the MCDs seems to be fighting with each other just for show-off. Had both worked to come out with the permanent solution of waterlogging in Delhi, Delhi, the capital of India, would not have become 'capital of waterlogging'," he said.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief said the data available on the government's website regarding desilting of drains are not only surprising but also puts a "question mark" on the working of the AAP dispensation.

"The desilting of drains should have been completed by June 15, 2018, but by this time, only 17 per cent of desilting was completed.

"Delhi government fixed next target to complete desilting of drains by June 30, but by June 29, only 37 per cent desilting was completed and by July 27, only 39 per cent desilting could be completed," the Congress leader alleged.

The Congress party stated that Delhi government has identified 96 places, which are chronic roads or areas prone to water logging frequently and where water logging was reported 3 or more than three times.

"This list is incomplete as there are many other chronic roads or areas which are prone to water logging system frequently," Maken alleged.

First Published: Sun, September 02 2018.

