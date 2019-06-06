Delhi HC CJ-designate stresses on compliance of court orders

The chief justice-designate of the Delhi High Court, Justice D N Patel, has stressed upon compliance of court orders to ensure that the prevails in the country.

In an interview with PTI, Justice asserted that compliance of court orders must be ensured and for that, at times, the courts would have to pass harsh orders.

"If the orders of courts are not complied with, there will be nothing like a rule of law, there will be a rule of chaos and we cannot accept this," he said.

Justice Patel, who was named as the acting of the Jharkhand last month, was appointed as the of the Delhi on Tuesday.

Asked about the need for a or mechanism for compliance of court orders, he said the country already had a number of laws and in his view, there was no need for a separate or a new law in this regard.

"It might further complicate the legal proceedings," Justice said.

"Enough number of laws are there. The only thing is that the legal work must be done with vigour and it should be understood that a court can act only when a matter is brought before it. Without a matter being brought before the court, we cannot pass any order. There will be arguments on the matter. Once the argument is good, only then can a good judgment be delivered. Everything is dependent on how nicely the case is made," he said.

Deliberating further on the problem of execution of court orders, Justice said, "Every has his or her own art. The law is very clear about contempt, but the thing is that in contempt matters, we do not send every person to jail. Every violation of an order is not contempt. It must be a wilful violation.

"At times, after the order, compliance is not done immediately as several steps, persons, authorities are involved. In case of service matters, after the order is passed, the authority concerned has to seek the government's permission and it takes time. During this period, you cannot say that there is contempt, because the work is going on for the compliance."



Asked about high-profile cases and the intervention of the higher judiciary in the trial of such cases, Justice Patel said, "Court decisions are not person-centric. It is a wrong perception. However, there is no doubt that access to justice is a problem in our country.

"Justice for the poor is a priority for us but several poor people do not get justice as they are unable to reach the court. For that, we also provide legal aid. But the important thing is that they must approach the courts. Courts cannot approach the victim and for such people, the (LSA) has been constituted."



Pointing out that the LSA helped poor people approach the courts, he said, "Once a matter reaches the court, then there is no difference between the haves and have-nots."Stating that there was no difference between a courtroom and a classroom, Justice Patel said, "In the classroom, you have to convince your students and in the courtroom, you have to convince your judges. The presentation is very important in both the cases. In the courtroom, if the presentation of a case is good, the attention of the is automatically drawn."Asked about the increased intervention of the judiciary in the matters of the legislature and the executive, he said the duty of the judiciary had increased as "more the laws, more are the violations".

"At times, laws are observed more in breach than in compliance. Access to justice has been publicised so much that many people approach the courts even before a notice is issued. Just like matters of anticipatory bails, when a person has not even been arrested but he approaches the court. In such situations, the responsibility of the courts has increased manifold.

"That is why we can only provide justice with the assistance of lawyers. Justice alone by the judges is impossible. So, we use their services. The lawyers are facilitators, especially for the poor," Justice Patel said.

He added that the notion that disposal of cases depended solely on the strength of judges in courts was wrong.

"Rather, disposal of cases is dependent on several factors. Whatever be the strength of judges, we have to motivate them, re-adjust the human resources to have need-based transfers, which will ultimately help in disposal of cases at a faster pace," Justice Patel said.

He added that another important factor was ignorance about the matter.

"Judges have to study a case before hearing it. There should be no adjournment because of ignorance," Justice Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)