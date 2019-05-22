SC gets four new judges; top court now has full strength

Four new judges were appointed to the Wednesday, raising their number to 31, the full sanctioned strength.

As of now, the apex court is functioning with 27 judges. The sanctioned strength is 31, including the In the recent past, this is for the first time that the SC will have a full sanctioned strength.

The four appointed are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R and Surya Kant.

The names of justices Bose and were earlier returned by the government to the SC collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons.

But in its resolution passed earlier this month, the collegium had reiterated its recommendation to elevate justices Bose and to the apex court, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

The collegium had also recommended the names of justices B R and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court.

Once sworn in, Justice could become the CJI in May, 2025, sources said. He will be the second Dalit of after K G Balakrishnan.

Justice Balakrishnan had retired on May 11, 2010.

The five-member Collegium is headed by

The Ministry notification was issued after signed their warrants of appointment.

Justice Bose, whose parent high court is Calcutta, is the Chief Justice of and is at number 12 in all- seniority of judges.

Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, is the Chief Justice and stands at number 36.

Justice Gavai is a of the and Justice Kant is the of the

