Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court order against ex-HP CM Virbhadra, seeks CBI's response

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to stay the trial court order to frame charges against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) of over Rs 10 crore.
Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him.
The court then posted the matter for April 16.
The 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order directing framing of charges against them and seven others in the case lodged by CBI.
