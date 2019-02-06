Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court order against ex-HP CM Virbhadra, seeks CBI's response

The Wednesday refused to stay the trial court order to frame charges against former for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) of over Rs 10 crore.

Justice sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him.

The court then posted the matter for April 16.

The 82-year-old and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order directing framing of charges against them and seven others in the case lodged by CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)