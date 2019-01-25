Delhi Minorities Commission asks JNU administration to hold inquiry into charges levelled against professor

The has directed the (JNU) administration to conduct an inquiry into the allegations levelled by the JNUSU against a woman for making religious comments.

Aejaz Ahmed Rather, the Students' Union (JNUSU) secretary, had complained to the commission against of the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, alleging that she had told him he looked like "a terrorist who has triggered 10 bomb blasts" on December 26.

Singh had filed a police complaint against Teachers' Association and the JNUSU for allegedly circulating fake and trying to disturb peace, communal harmony and inciting violence and divisiveness on the campus.

Following Rather's complaint, the directed the administration to conduct an enquiry against Singh, the commission said.

In a letter addressed to the JNU registrar, the commission has directed the university administration to conduct an inquiry on the complaint filed by Rather by January 28 and submit its report.

Further, the commission has stated that if the university fails to conduct a timely inquiry, it will take action.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)