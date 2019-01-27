Delhi's air quality 'poor', likely to deteriorate

Sunday recorded 'poor' air quality and it is likely to deteriorate due to drop in wind speed that slows down of pollutants, officials said.

According to the (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 269, which falls in the 'poor' category.

Air quality in the national capital drastically improved after heavy rains and was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater also recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in was 131, while the PM10 level was 205, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said current air quality of is in 'poor' category.

As per SAFAR forecast, air quality is likely to deteriorate towards lower-end of very poor as cold wave conditions are looming large. The cold wave conditions will tend to slow down the wind speed.

"Gentle fog is now mainly confined to early morning hours. The AQI may slowly deteriorate and predicted to touch lower end of very poor range during next two days and then may improve if rainfall occurs," the SAFAR said.

