Delhi's Asha Kiran shelter home gets two new dormitories

Delhi's Pal Gautam Tuesday inaugurated two dormitories in the male wing of the Asha shelter home here to decongest the existing facility.

The dormitories can accommodate 80 inmates of the shelter home which houses around 350 mentally challenged people.

The government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for carrying out development works in the Asha Complex and Rs 53 lakh for upgradation of CCTV cameras in the facility.

The facility, run by the government's Social Welfare Department, was established in 1989 in Rohini's Sector 1.

