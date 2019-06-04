Delhi's Asha Kiran shelter home gets two new dormitories

-
ALSO READ
Chapter on Ambedkar in Delhi school syllabus
Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam inspects blind school in North Delhi's Kingsway Camp area
Delhi to reward best performing district officers
Delhi govt to devise Equal Opportunity Policy for people with disabilities
Delhi releases pensions pending for want of Aadhaar linking
-
Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Tuesday inaugurated two dormitories in the male wing of the Asha Kiran shelter home here to decongest the existing facility.
The dormitories can accommodate 80 inmates of the shelter home which houses around 350 mentally challenged people.
The government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for carrying out development works in the Asha Kiran Complex and Rs 53 lakh for upgradation of CCTV cameras in the facility.
The facility, run by the Delhi government's Social Welfare Department, was established in 1989 in Rohini's Sector 1.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU