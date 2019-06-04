JUST IN
Delhi's Asha Kiran shelter home gets two new dormitories

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Tuesday inaugurated two dormitories in the male wing of the Asha Kiran shelter home here to decongest the existing facility.

The dormitories can accommodate 80 inmates of the shelter home which houses around 350 mentally challenged people.

The government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for carrying out development works in the Asha Kiran Complex and Rs 53 lakh for upgradation of CCTV cameras in the facility.

The facility, run by the Delhi government's Social Welfare Department, was established in 1989 in Rohini's Sector 1.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 21:50 IST

