JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Peaceful mind can bring about change, says Sri Sri

Bridge reconstruction work to be completed on time: BMC
Business Standard

Centre to launch 'Swachh Survekshan League 2020' on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will launch 'Swachh Survekshan League 2020' on June 6 under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), according to a statement issued Tuesday.

It would be a quarterly cleanliness assessment of towns and cities in India, and will be integrated with Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban India to be conducted between January-February next year.

The objective of the Swachh Survekshan survey, conducted by an independent third party, is to encourage large-scale citizen participation, ensure sustainability of initiatives taken towards garbage-free and open defecation-free cities, the statement said.

The survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens and towards creating cleaner cities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 21:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU