Union Housing and Puri will launch ' League 2020' on June 6 under the (Urban), according to a statement issued Tuesday.

It would be a quarterly cleanliness assessment of towns and cities in India, and will be integrated with 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of urban to be conducted between January-February next year.

The objective of the survey, conducted by an independent third party, is to encourage large-scale citizen participation, ensure sustainability of initiatives taken towards garbage-free and open defecation-free cities, the statement said.

The survey also intends to foster a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens and towards creating cleaner cities.

