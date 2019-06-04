Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said Tuesday.
During a search operation in Lassana forest area, the security personnel seized one Chinese pistol, 19 pistol rounds and 213 rounds of AK-47 rifle, they said.
An FIR was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, the officials said.
The search operation was conducted by police and a team of 16 Rashtriya Rifles, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
