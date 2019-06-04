Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in and Kashmir's district and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said Tuesday.

During a in area, the security personnel seized one Chinese pistol, 19 pistol rounds and 213 rounds of AK-47 rifle, they said.

An FIR was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, the officials said.

The was conducted by police and a team of 16 Rashtriya Rifles, they added.

