Delhi to hold Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Assembly along with the Lok Sabha will host a three-day Commonwealth Youth Parliament starting from November 25.

Talking to reporters, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said 47 participants from 24 countries will participate in the event.

Mock assembly sessions will be held in the House of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, he said.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 18:50 IST

