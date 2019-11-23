Delhi water row: DJB begins drive to collect water samples

The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday began a drive to collect water samples for testing from across the national capital, in a bid to counter a Bureau of India standards report that said all 11 specimen collected from Delhi failed quality analysis.

DJB vice chairman Dinesh Mohaniya had on Friday said, "A total of 3,000 samples, five from each ward, will be collected and tested as per the established norms and standard operating procedures.

