The Shiv Sena on Saturday approached the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in swearing in Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister.

The party has filed a writ petition in the apex court against the state governor, a Sena functionary said here.

