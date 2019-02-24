Delhiites experience pleasant Sunday

It was a pleasant Sunday in Delhi, with the maximum temperature touching 23.8 degrees

The minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The maximum temperature was two notches below season's average.

The humidity oscillated between 84 per cent and 50 per cent with zero rainfall.

The weatherman has predicted mist and shallow fog for Monday morning with generally cloudy sky towards the afternoon and very light rain/thunder shower towards the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 22 degrees and the minimum is likely to settle around 11 degrees

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)