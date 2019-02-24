-
Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and Australia here Sunday.
India Innings: 126-7
Rohit Sharma
c Zampa b Behrendorff
5
Lokesh Rahul
c Finch b Coulter-Nile
50
Virat Kohli
c Coulter-Nile b Zampa
24
Rishabh Pant run out (Behrendorff/Handscomb)
3
MS Dhoni
not out
29
Dinesh Karthik
b Coulter-Nile
1
Krunal Pandya
c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile
1
Umesh Yadav
lbw b Pat Cummins
2
Yuzvendra Chahal
not out
0
Extras (LB-2, W-9)
11
Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs)
126
Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 69-2, 80-3, 92-4, 94-5, 100-6, 109-7
Bowler: Jason Behrendorff 3-0-16-1, Jhye Richardson 4-0-31-0, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-26-3, Adam Zampa 3-0-22-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-19-1, D Arcy Short 2-0-10-0.
