Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and Australia here Sunday.

India Innings: 126-7

Rohit Sharma


c Zampa b Behrendorff

5

Lokesh Rahul

c Finch b Coulter-Nile

50

Virat Kohli

c Coulter-Nile b Zampa

24

Rishabh Pant run out (Behrendorff/Handscomb)

3

MS Dhoni

not out

29

Dinesh Karthik

b Coulter-Nile

1

Krunal Pandya

c Maxwell b Coulter-Nile

1

Umesh Yadav

lbw b Pat Cummins

2

Yuzvendra Chahal

not out

0

Extras (LB-2, W-9)

11

Total: (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs)

126

Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 69-2, 80-3, 92-4, 94-5, 100-6, 109-7

Bowler: Jason Behrendorff 3-0-16-1, Jhye Richardson 4-0-31-0, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-26-3, Adam Zampa 3-0-22-1, Pat Cummins 4-0-19-1, D Arcy Short 2-0-10-0.

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 20:50 IST

