Delivery as vital as discussion in democracy: Fadnavis

Saturday said that in democracy delivery on ground is as important as holding discussions.

He was speaking at the Fellowship Programme induction and appreciation ceremony at the Sahyadri state guest house, where he presented certificates to the outgoing batch of 2017 and welcomed the 2018 batch.

"Our young generation is innovative. With this innovation and massive energy, we are bringing about many changes in the lives of citizens and the society. And this was the very objective behind the CM fellowship programme," he said.

He said every system needs to change with time and have their own advantages.

"Discussion in democracy is important, but delivery on ground is equally important. And with such innovative programmes, we are achieving delivery and also able to work differently," he said.

He added that the young generation is full of new and innovative ideas and they are conducting research into various fields and this programme was implemented with an intention of including this youth power in the administration.

said every new generation comes up with advanced knowledge and each generation has its own principles, through which desired transformation could be brought.

