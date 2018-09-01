Hope to see more youngsters take up bridge now: India coach

Moments after Kolkata duo Bardhan and Shibnath Sarkar clinched the men's pair bridge gold in the Jakarta on Saturday, Indian men team's said he now hopes more youngsters would take up the sport.

Ray, who was also the national selector for the Asian Games, had to return to Kolkata on August 29 in preparation for Inter-State Bridge Championship to be held in Mysore from September 5-9.

"I feel the moment of reckoning has finally arrived for the sport. I hope the youngsters will finally take up bridge after success," Ray told here.

"I'm on phone since the has spread, and both my lines are busy, so much so that I'm still to talk to them (Bardhan and Sarkar) after they won. But I'm very happy as we badly wanted this to happen. Finally there will be awareness for bridge," an ecstatic Ray added.

In a sport where the average age is 50-plus in India, Ray feels the youngsters involvement will improve the quality by leaps and bounds.

Terming it the most-scientific mind game, Ray said: "It's more advanced than It has got higher number of permutation and combinations that you won't believe."



"But let me tell you, it will be highly beneficial for the youngsters if they take up bridge. It's a mind game. But nobody ever cared for our sport; it's mostly confined to veterans now," the 61-year-old said.

When asked about popular perception that card games are synonymous with gambling, he said: " is the most gamble sport in But look at the awareness and it has helped the sport."



Ray, however, wants to be realistic and says: "If not cricket, at least bridge can look up to Look how many youngsters play the sport in I hope now bridge too can attract youngsters now."He further pointed out that the sport can offer you job security.

"Railways have been offering job to successful bridge players for over 10 years now, while new avenues have opened up in Income Tax and Central Excise departments," Ray, who is the youngest-ever winner of the National Ruia Gold Cup and Singhania Trophy, said.

A veteran of the sport since four decades, Ray was in constant touch with the gold medal winning duo of Bardhan and Sarkar till they won by a handsome six-point margin against Chinese pair of and

A in Santoshpur area in South Kolkata, Bardhan is a family man with a grand daughter.

Sarkar, who is an employee of Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, is unmarried and stays in a one-room flat in Salkia in district.

But they do nothing other than playing bridge whole day, Ray says.

"They play for about 10 hours a day. They know each other for about 20 years now and good friends off the board," he said.

The duo had a solid preparation in the build up to the 18th where bridge made its debut.

Early this year, the duo won a invitational tournament in Incheon where countries competed, besides winning a team bronze for in the Asia Cup in in June ahead of

India returned with one gold and two bronze medals -- men's team and mixed team -- in bridge from

"I am sure this success will make the sport popular in India. Finally there will be publicity in the media, something that was our biggest regret so far," he signed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)