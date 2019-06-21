Demi Moore boards USA Network's 'Brave New World'

Hollywood star Demi Moore has joined the cast of USA Network's upcoming "Brave New World" series.
According to Variety, Moore will play the recurring character of Linda, the brash, hard-living mother of Alden Ehrenreich's character, John.
Based on the Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name, the series imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of "monogamy, privacy, money, family and history".
The show also features Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya.
David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor will write the series. Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Morrison also executive producing.
Owen Harris will direct the first episode and executive produce.
