Demi Moore boards USA Network's 'Brave New World'

Hollywood star has joined the cast of USA Network's upcoming "Brave New World" series.

According to Variety, Moore will play the recurring character of Linda, the brash, hard-living mother of Alden Ehrenreich's character, John.

Based on the Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name, the series imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of "monogamy, privacy, money, family and history".

The show also features Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, and

David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and will write the series. Wiener will serve as showrunner and producer, with Morrison also producing.

will direct the first episode and produce.

