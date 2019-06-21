Immerge Knowledge Labs Launches India's First End-to-End Emerging Tech and XR Business Consulting Firm

/ -- After India's First International Festival Immersion, Launches it's and Dedicated to Emerging & Technology. With a team of experts, change-makers, design thinkers, experience architects and a collective of partner firms, consults, advises and helps enterprise and companies harness the power of It offers enterprise consulting in XR, advisory services, and solutioning with its extended collective of partners.

The company is happy to announce that Mr Arnav Neel Ghosh, Ex- Managing of & joins as a consulting partner and on the board with effect from the 15th May 2019.

Arnav comes with 20 plus years of experience that spans markets in India, and The last two decades for him were focussed on scaling new business verticals in emerging Tech & This experience came from working on some truly innovative global projects like Orange Wednesdays (now globally known as Tuesdays & the world's largest mobile loyalty program in 2004), World's first AI enabled AR with Blippar to name a few.

Quote by Arnav (about being on board Immerge Knowledge Labs and the potential): "I have been an early mover in the tech space since 2011 with BLIPPAR when the world was still grappling with QR code and having worked extensively in this space across markets. My strong belief is that XR tech will be the future of digital transformation & ability of XR tech to completely change business narratives and deliver new is already visible across Education /Healthcare & Retail (to name a few). It is also creating new data intelligence which is allowing businesses to deploy & deliver XR solutions (existing or a solution built from ground up). We have tied up with group as our key solution partners for XR tech."



Immerge Knowledge Labs in its initial years focus on a few core areas, namely



1. consulting for industries across XR platforms2. Bring global partnerships to play and act as a bridge for world class products and platforms which will help Brands & enterprises3. Upskilling - create engagement & influencer models to embed immersive thinking and skillsets either brands & agencies or for specific sectors of enterprise (healthcare/tourism/education). Immerge will also offer hardware consulting where it would help enterprise choose the right hardware model for their enterprise solution4. Use of VR for social good to further causes or Government projectsA collaborative venture between VR Story Tellers & NYUCT Design labs, Immerge will build solutions as well as hand-hold for the implementation phases. The vision is to bridge the gap between Immersive technologies and enterprise and consumers at large. Immerge Knowledge Labs believes there are very interesting applications in industry, content & brand experience, empathy and social impact.

The outlook for AR and VR is very strong given the good performance figures of 2018. The slew of announcements and launches in the first quarter of this year has further increased expectations and excitement around this technology. With the falling prices of Hardware and and manufacturers bringing out specific product lines customised for enterprise, the focus is on applying the technology across enterprise for efficiencies, empathy, experience journeys, cost management, and creative innovations.

Immerge launched - India's first international and Conference which kicked off in style on 1st and 2nd March 2019 at has been imagined and conceived to be India's most purposeful and credible IP platform in the field of VR & Immersive Technology.

About VR Storytellers:



'VR StoryTellers' is a Convergence of Film-Makers, Directors, Producers, Musicians, Techies & Sound Engineers who are Committed towards building India's Virtual Ecosystem into a Sustainable, Profitable Model that Impact's & Disrupts not just the Indian AR/VR/MR Industry, but also Globally. VR StoryTellers is the Team behind India's 1st Stereoscopic 360/VR Horror Short Film-CRACKLE. For more information, visit: https://it.linkedin.com/company/vr-storytellers



About



is a multi-disciplinary house of Venture Design that blueprints, designs and helps build ventures, brands, innovations and IPs. With more than 188 years of pooled wisdom, deep domain expertise across strategy, design, technology, content, experience and integrated marketing, engages with clients right from blue sky thinking and consulting to last mile execution. For more information, visit:



About Immerge Knowledge Labs:



Immerge Knowledge Labs is a company devoted to building knowledge/thought capital, advisory services, designing and creating IPs and forums for immersive technology. It also endeavours to use its capabilities and wisdom in for business transformation, policy advocacy, investor outreach and customer experiences.

