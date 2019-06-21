JUST IN
Girl abducted from outside house in UP's Muzaffarnagar, gang-raped by four: Police

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district and gang-raped by four men, police said Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday and the girl was later found with her hands tied and face covered with clothes from a vacant house in Baghra village, which is under Titawi police station limits, police said

A case has been registered against four men and the girl has been sent for medical examination, Station House Officer S Kumar said.

In-charge of the police outpost at Baghra, Jitender Panwar, has been suspended for negligence, he added.

The officer said further investigations are underway and a hunt is on to nab the accused.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 10:40 IST

