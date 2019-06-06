Denmark's Liberal PM Rasmussen concedes election defeat

Denmark's Liberal conceded defeat in the country's on Wednesday, after preliminary results showed the left-wing opposition bloc had won.

"We had a really good election, but there will be a change of government," Lokke told supporters at an election night rally, after his Liberal party, which has been in power for 14 of the past 18 years, came in second behind the Social Democrats.

"I will go to the tomorrow to tender my government's resignation," he said.

With all votes counted, results showed the left-wing bloc, led by the Social Democrats, won 91 seats in parliament, while the right-wing led by took 75 seats following a collapse for the anti-immigrant

The far-right party, which provided informal support to Rasmussen's minority to pass legislation, saw its support more than halved to 8.7 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)