The United Arab Emirates, along with and Norway, will on Thursday present to the the findings of their probe of the May 12 attacks on tankers off the coast, diplomats said.

The has accused of being behind the attacks, which came at a time of escalating tensions between and

said Iranian mines were likely used in the "sabotage."



During an informal meeting at the to the United Nations, will be briefed on the evidence uncovered during the investigation, diplomats said.

has flatly rejected accusations that it was behind the sabotage of the four tankers -- two Saudi-flagged, a Norwegian-flagged and an Emirati-flagged.

maintains that the attacks affect the safety of international navigation and the security of world supplies.

The attacks took place within UAE territorial waters, east of the port of Fujairah, an export terminal on the

"There's no doubt in anybody's mind in who's responsible for this," Bolton said last week during a visit to

The four tankers were attacked using "naval mines almost certainly from Iran," he told a press conference.

US has said that was trying to raise the price of oil as works to end Iran's exports of crude.

Regional tensions have spiked since reimposed sanctions against Iran after the unilaterally pulled out of an international agreement that eased nternational sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.

The has sent nuclear-capable bombers and an group to the Gulf, but Trump has said he does not war.

Bolton has indicated that he would be prepared to himself present evidence to the UN council of Iran's involvement in the tankers' attack, but there has been no US request for a meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)