Dense fog delays departures from Delhi airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital, leading to disruption of flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

"Due to fog, some of flights have been put on hold at the departure points. This has led to a delay," a source at Delhi airport said.

However, he added that "largely, there have been no diversions or cancellations of flights" as yet.

The minimum runway visibility required for take off at Delhi is 125 metres.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 09:55 IST

