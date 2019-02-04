Dense fog delays departures from Delhi airport

Dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital, leading to disruption of flight operations at the Indira

"Due to fog, some of flights have been put on hold at the departure points. This has led to a delay," a source at said.

However, he added that "largely, there have been no diversions or cancellations of flights" as yet.

The minimum runway visibility required for take off at is 125 metres.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)