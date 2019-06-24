'Depressed' software engineer, mother commit suicide

A 72-year-old woman and her 42-year-old son allegedly committed suicide due to "depression" by consuming poison at their residence in of Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The incident came to light Sunday after neighbours of and her son complained of foul smell emanating from their flat in Mira Road locality, a said.

When police entered the flat, they found the decomposed bodies of the duo lying on beds.

The said Venkateshwaran worked as a software engineer.

Meenakshi had fractured her leg twice recently, he said, adding that police found a suicide note saved in the laptop of Venkateshwaran which stated that they were consuming poison due to depression.

Further investigation is underway.

