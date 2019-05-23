Derek Kolstad tackling 'Just Cause' adaptation

Derek Kolstad, the creator of Reeves-starrer "John Wick" franchise, is set to develop the film adaptation of famous video game "Just Cause".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Constantin Film, which acquired the movie rights for the video game, is partnering with Prime Universe for the project.

"Just Cause" follows the adventures of Rico Rodriguez, an for a fictional US covert agency sent to destabilize and overthrow oppressive regimes.

Constantin Film's and Prime Universe Film's will produce along with Kolstad.

