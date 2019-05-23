JUST IN
Business Standard

Derek Kolstad tackling 'Just Cause' adaptation

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Derek Kolstad, the creator of Keanu Reeves-starrer "John Wick" franchise, is set to develop the film adaptation of famous video game "Just Cause".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Constantin Film, which acquired the movie rights for the video game, is partnering with Prime Universe Films for the project.

"Just Cause" follows the adventures of Rico Rodriguez, an operative for a fictional US covert agency sent to destabilize and overthrow oppressive regimes.

Constantin Film's Robert Kulzer and Prime Universe Film's Adrian Askarieh will produce along with Kolstad.

Martin Moszkowicz will serve as executive producer along with Square Enix.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:36 IST

