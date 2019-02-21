Detonator, crude bomb material found in ST bus in Raigad, Maha

A detonator and other material used for making crude bombs was found in a state transport (ST) bus in district of Maharashtra, the police said Thursday.

The material was kept under a seat, said police spokesperson Assistant Inspector

The conductor, while checking the bus after its last service of the day in Rasayani area Wednesday night, found some suspicious-looking objects under a seat, and alerted local police.

The police called a bomb detection and disposal squad which found that there was a detonator alongwith electric wires, shrapnels and batteries.

Police registered a case under the Indian Explosives Act and further probe was on, API Gawde said.

