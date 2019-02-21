Nickel futures remain weak on muted spot demand

Nickel prices fell by 0.43 per cent to Rs 910.60 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators booked profits amid subdued demand at the domestic spot market.

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month traded lower by Rs 3.90, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 910.60 per kg in a business turnover of 7,659 lots.

The for delivery in March also dipped by 0.37 per cent, or Rs 3.40, to trade at Rs 916.80.

Analysts said apart from profit-booking by speculators, a weak trend at the spot markets due to low demand from alloy-makers, weighed on nickel prices.

