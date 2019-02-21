JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM Modi says Indian economy based on sound fundamentals, will soon reach USD 5 trn

Nickel futures remain weak on muted spot demand
Business Standard

Silver weakens in futures trade, down Rs 407

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Silver prices fell sharply by Rs 407 to Rs 40,484 per kg in futures trade Thursday amid profit-booking by speculators at current levels.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March dipped by Rs 407, or 1 per cent, to Rs 40,484 per kg, clocking a business volume of 13,361 lots.

The white metal delivery for May contracts was also down by Rs 396, or 0.96 per cent, to Rs 41,069 per kg in 4,702 lots.

In the international market, silver dipped 1.05 per cent to USD 15.99 an ounce in Singapore.

Marketmen said profit-booking at prevailing levels led to the fall in silver prices at futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements