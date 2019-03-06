JD-S seeks 10 Karnataka LS seats

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) wants to contest 10 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, said on Wednesday after holding talks on seat sharing with here.

"Several points about seat sharing were discussed. We wanted 12 seats in Karnataka, now we have come down to 10 seats," the former said.

"Our leader Danish Ali and Congress' K.C. Venugopal will hold further discussions. ( President) will take the final decision," he told the media.

The and the JD-S are in alliance in the government. Of the 28 seats in 2014, the BJP won 17, the Congress nine and the JD-S two.

