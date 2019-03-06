JUST IN
Business Standard

JD-S seeks 10 Karnataka LS seats

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) wants to contest 10 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, party chief H.D. Deve Gowda said on Wednesday after holding talks on seat sharing with Congress President Rahul Gandhi here.

"Several points about seat sharing were discussed. We wanted 12 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, now we have come down to 10 seats," the former Prime Minister said.

"Our leader Danish Ali and Congress' K.C. Venugopal will hold further discussions. (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi will take the final decision," he told the media.

The Congress and the JD-S are in alliance in the Karnataka government. Of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, the BJP won 17, the Congress nine and the JD-S two.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 13:46 IST

