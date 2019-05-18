Final phase of LS polling tomorrow, PM Modi seeks re-election from Varanasi

Voting will be held on Sunday for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which will see seeking re-election from

Polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, and (SC).

Manoj Sinha, BJP chief are seeking re-election from and Chandauli, respectively.

The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Anupriya Patel, and

The saffron party has pitted from Gorakhpur against Congress's Madhusudan Tripathi and Rambhual Nishad of the

Pravin Nishad, who had won the seat on a SP ticket in bypolls last year, has joined the BJP. The party has fielded him from Sant Kabir Nagar seat.

Gorakhpur was represented by in the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017, before he became the of

The electioneering saw Priyanka holding two back-to-back roadshows in Kushinagar and during the day and riding a scooty in Gorkahpur.

The final phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state will also decide the fate of eight SP and five BSP candidates.

In all, there are 167 candidates in the fray for the 13 seats.

The highest number of 26 candidates in the fray are from Varanasi, while Bansgaon has the least number of four candidates fighting the polls.

Over 2.32 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase in UP. As many as 25,874 polling booths have been set up in 13,979 polling centres in the final phase, the said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP had won 71 out of 80 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally bagged two.

The had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 per cent votes. The registered wins on two UP seats, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.