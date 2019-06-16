Dexter Fletcher considered having Rami Malek reprise Mercury in 'Rocketman'

has revealed he once wanted reprise his role of in "Rocketman" opposite Taron Egerton's

The filmmaker, who helmed the recently released biopic, completed the shooting of Malek's "Bohemian Rhapsody" after was sacked from the job.

Fletcher later gave up the idea as wanted to focus on John's story.

"There was an idea I had one point, where Elton's in a restaurant with his mother. I thought and Freddie could be at another table and they wave at each other!



"That would have been amazing, (but) it didn't come to pass. It would've been a little too knowing. I'm not looking to set out to make a cinematic universe!" he told

Interestingly, Reid was to both John and

"Bodyguard" star plays Reid in "Rocketman", while his "Game of Thrones" co-star stars as Reid in "Bohemian Rhapsody".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)